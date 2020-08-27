Trending

Arsenal News and Features

Name: Arsenal

Founded: 1886 (as Dial Square, became Arsenal in 1913)

Home ground: Emirates Stadium

League Titles: 13

Instagram: @arsenal

Arsenal are one of the most successful clubs in the history of English football and have won the FA Cup a record 13 times. Under Arsene Wenger, they lifted three Premier League titles and became the first team in the modern era to go a full season unbeaten when they won the trophy in 2003-04. They originally formed in Woolwich before moving to north London in 1913 where they played their matches at Highbury until a move to their new Emirates Stadium home in 2006. Past players include Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Ian Wright, Tony Adams and Liam Brady.

See more

Latest about Arsenal

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Community Shield wherever you are in the world

Posted

Live stream How to watch an Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream, as the FA Cup winners take on the champions at Wembley Stadium

Live stream
Every Premier League game may be shown on TV after 3pm blackout lifted - let's hope it's only temporary

Every Premier League game may be shown on TV after 3pm blackout lifted - let's hope it's only temporary

By Ed McCambridge

The lifting of the blackout means fans will be able to stay home and watch matches - great for now, but it must not be permanent

Liverpool v Aston Villa – Premier League – Anfield

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ready for ‘most intense’ campaign of his career

By PA Staff

Thiago Silva

Every Premier League transfer of the window so far

By FourFourTwo Staff

Transfers Signing season is in full flow - who have your club brought in and let go?

Transfers
Ben Chillwell

Quiz! Can you name the 60 most expensive English footballers ever?

Posted

Quiz It's the English players who've commanded the highest individual transfer fees - but who went for what when exactly?

Quiz
England v Bulgaria – UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying – Group A – Wembley Stadium

5 talking points ahead of the first ever Community Shield double header

By PA Staff

England v France – UEFA European Under-17 Championship – Group B – City Calling Stadium

Young Arsenal forward Sam Greenwood signs three-year deal at Leeds

By PA Staff

Raheem Sterling

Quiz! Can you name every Community Shield goalscorer from the past decade?

Posted

Quiz Every player to score in the season-opening showpiece since 2010 - whether or not it's actually a proper trophy...

Quiz
Nicolas Pepe and Virgil van Dijk

5 things to expect when Liverpool play Arsenal in the Community Shield

By Mark White

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool champions face off against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal FA Cup winners - but this year, the shield feels stranger than ever

Jurgen Klopp

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League manager of the month since 2015?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz We're looking for any manager that's done wheelie well in the last five years

Quiz
123...789NextArchives