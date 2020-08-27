Arsenal News and Features
Name: Arsenal
Founded: 1886 (as Dial Square, became Arsenal in 1913)
Home ground: Emirates Stadium
League Titles: 13
Instagram: @arsenal
Arsenal are one of the most successful clubs in the history of English football and have won the FA Cup a record 13 times. Under Arsene Wenger, they lifted three Premier League titles and became the first team in the modern era to go a full season unbeaten when they won the trophy in 2003-04. They originally formed in Woolwich before moving to north London in 1913 where they played their matches at Highbury until a move to their new Emirates Stadium home in 2006. Past players include Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Ian Wright, Tony Adams and Liam Brady.
Latest about Arsenal
Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Community Shield wherever you are in the world
Posted
Live stream How to watch an Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream, as the FA Cup winners take on the champions at Wembley Stadium
Every Premier League game may be shown on TV after 3pm blackout lifted - let's hope it's only temporary
By Ed McCambridge
The lifting of the blackout means fans will be able to stay home and watch matches - great for now, but it must not be permanent
Every Premier League transfer of the window so far
By FourFourTwo Staff
Transfers Signing season is in full flow - who have your club brought in and let go?
Quiz! Can you name the 60 most expensive English footballers ever?
Posted
Quiz It's the English players who've commanded the highest individual transfer fees - but who went for what when exactly?
Quiz! Can you name every Community Shield goalscorer from the past decade?
Posted
Quiz Every player to score in the season-opening showpiece since 2010 - whether or not it's actually a proper trophy...
5 things to expect when Liverpool play Arsenal in the Community Shield
By Mark White
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool champions face off against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal FA Cup winners - but this year, the shield feels stranger than ever
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.