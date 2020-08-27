Liverpool News and Features

Name: Liverpool

Founded: 1892

Home ground: Anfield

League Titles: 18

Instagram: @liverpoolfc

England's dominant team for almost three decades between the 1970s and the start of the 1990s. During that period they won four of their six European Cups and 11 of their 18 league titles under the famous old school Boot Room bosses of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and former player-turned-manager Kenny Dalglish. Enjoying a return to greatness under Jurgen Klopp. Past players include Dalglish, Ian Rush, Phil Neal, Graeme Souness, John Barnes, Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard.