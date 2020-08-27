Liverpool News and Features
Name: Liverpool
Founded: 1892
Home ground: Anfield
League Titles: 18
Instagram: @liverpoolfc
England's dominant team for almost three decades between the 1970s and the start of the 1990s. During that period they won four of their six European Cups and 11 of their 18 league titles under the famous old school Boot Room bosses of Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and former player-turned-manager Kenny Dalglish. Enjoying a return to greatness under Jurgen Klopp. Past players include Dalglish, Ian Rush, Phil Neal, Graeme Souness, John Barnes, Michael Owen and Steven Gerrard.
Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch the Community Shield wherever you are in the world
Live stream How to watch an Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream, as the FA Cup winners take on the champions at Wembley Stadium
Liverpool FC: The 30-Year Wait documentary to be screened on BBC Two this weekend – and here's how to watch
Story of the Reds' return to hit screens on Sunday night, and you can watch the trailer right here
Every Premier League game may be shown on TV after 3pm blackout lifted - let's hope it's only temporary
The lifting of the blackout means fans will be able to stay home and watch matches - great for now, but it must not be permanent
Every Premier League transfer of the window so far
Transfers Signing season is in full flow - who have your club brought in and let go?
Quiz! Can you name every Community Shield goalscorer from the past decade?
Quiz Every player to score in the season-opening showpiece since 2010 - whether or not it's actually a proper trophy...
5 things to expect when Liverpool play Arsenal in the Community Shield
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool champions face off against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal FA Cup winners - but this year, the shield feels stranger than ever
