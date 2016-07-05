Agent slams Galatasaray over Sneijder treatment

Wesley Sneijder's agent Guido Albers has hit out at Galatasaray over the way they have treated the Netherlands international and has accused the Istanbul side of trying to push the midfielder out.

Galatasaray reportedly handed the 32-year-old a hefty fine - believed to be in excess of €2 million - following his 11 league yellow cards in 2015-16, but Sneijder has no intention of accepting the punishment and is exploring legal action.

"Galatasaray are trying to bully Wesley out of the club," Albers told De Telegraaf.

"Of course, Wesley will not accept his punishment. It is a real shame that such a big club are stooping so low. Our lawyer has gotten in touch with FIFPro and the Turkish union.

"They are only doing this in an attempt to get a €7.5m transfer fee for him."

Sneijder signed a new deal with Galatasaray until June 2018 back in October after the club told him they wanted him to play a big role in their project, but his agent feels the Turkish giants had different intentions right from the start.

"Wesley's contract would expire this summer, but the club were desperate to keep him here," Albers added.

"The fans love him and he would be part of the new Galatasaray. But it looks like it was all about getting a transfer fee for him.

"They did not want him to leave on a free. His wages should not be a problem if you look at some of the other contracts they have handed out."

Nevertheless, the former Inter star is not planning to bow to the pressure and intends to stay at Galatasaray.

"Sneijder will not let the club bully him out," the midfielder's representative continued.

"If Wesley leaves, it's because he wants to move. But he is happy to stay put until the end of his contract."