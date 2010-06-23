Agent: Tasci not set for Spurs

The Stuttgart defender of Turkish descent won rave reviews for his Bundesliga performances last season, but his agent was quick to pour cold water on rumours of a move to either Spurs or Juventus, his reported suitors.

Uli Ferber, the player's agent, insists that speculation linking Tasci with a move to White Hart Lane is wide of the mark.

Ferber told Stuttgarter Zeitung: "Serdar Tasci has a contract with VfB Stuttgart and he is feeling at home being a player of that club.

"At this point in his career he has no willingness to move on, we have really not lined up a transfer."

Tasci, who has a buy-out clause in the region of £18.5 million, is part of Germany's World Cup squad in South Africa this summer.

The 23-year-old made 38 appearances for the Stuttgart side that shrugged off an indifferent first half of the season to rally for a Europa League berth under ex-Spurs manager, Christian Gross. His contract with Die Roten is not due to expire until 2014.

Tasci made his debut for the German national team in 2008 against Belgium and has won 12 caps, but is yet to feature in South Africa.

The news comes just weeks after the 6ft 1 defender declared himself flattered to be linked with a whole host of European football's biggest clubs, including Arsenal and AC Milan.

The versatile defender who can play at centre-back and right-back is now expected to pen a contract extension at the Mercedes-Benz Arena after reaching an agreement in principle, leaving Spurs supremo Harry Redknapp to focus on other targets.

By Mark Booth

