Agger admits Barcelona transfer temptation

The Denmark captain was one of a host of defenders linked to the Catalan giants during the transfer window as Barca coach Gerardo Martino looked to bolster his options at the back.

Those overtures were rejected by Liverpool, with Agger content to remain at the Premier League outfit with his family settled on Merseyside.

However, the 28-year-old confessed Barca would have been an attractive option had the club been willing to sell.

"I think you are always tempted when stuff like that happens," Agger told The Times. "You would not be human not to be, but I keep to my principles.

"If I have a contract here for two or three years and the club want me to stay, then I stay with them because, when I signed that deal, that's what I told them - that I'd be here for four years. I can't just turn around and say I don't want to be here anymore.

"It might have been different if the club had said it was in the best interests of both of us to go our different ways.

"In that case Barcelona would have been the best place to go, without a doubt, but the club came to me and told me they wanted me here.

"I'm not saying I wasn't tempted, because anyone would be in that situation, but for the club to say that to me was enough.

"I am happy here and my family is happy here also and that's a good combination."

Agger has been restricted to just six Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season, in part down to a rib injury sustained in September.

He returned to the starting XI in the club's 4-0 rout of Fulham before the international break and will hope to retain his place for Saturday's Merseyside derby at Everton.