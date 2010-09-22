Agger hits back over Hodgson reports

Reports in the Denmark stopper’s homeland appeared to suggest the defender was unprepared to adapt to what he regarded to be Hodgson’s long-ball game plan.

However, the 25-year-old claims his comments were misrepresented by newspapers.

"I am very disappointed with the papers in Denmark for the way they have done this story," he said.

"I spoke to Danish TV after the game [with Manchester United] and answered the questions that were put to me. I didn’t speak to the papers.

"What came out was 100 percent wrong and that is why I am very disappointed."

The initial story implied that Liverpool’s back four are under orders to launch long balls and that Agger is ready to rebel against it.

But Agger hit back: "The journalist asked me what I needed to do to get back into the team and suggested I should start hitting more long balls.

"I said I wouldn't do that because I'm not that kind of player. That's where that quote came from. I actually think we play good football."

Meanwhile, new boss Hodgson faces a potential Carling Cup banana skin on Wednesday evening against Northampton Town – the are the lowest ranked team left in the competition.

Despite that pressure, the manager will stick to his promise to rest senior stars and give younger players such as Jay Spearing, Danny Wilson and keeper Brad Jones a chance.

