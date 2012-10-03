Agger relief at minor knee injury
By Nick Moore
Daniel Agger has expressed his relief that his knee injury isn’t as bad as initially feared.
The Liverpool defender was stretchered off in the second half of the recent 2-1 defeat at the hands of fierce rivals Manchester United.
However, he returned to first-team action during the weekends 5-2 thumping of Norwich City having only suffered a minor fracture to his kneecap.
"I feared the worst when it happened," he told the Liverpool Echo.
"When I tried to get up the muscle in my knee just didn't work. I felt really unsteady and the medical staff thought I had done my ligaments.
"I thought it was a bad one and that I would be out for months. But, thankfully, it was just a really hard knock to the knee.
"I've got a small fracture in the bone but it's only a minor thing. It's not a problem. I only started training again last Friday but I was fine for the Norwich game.
"I felt really comfortable and I'm enjoying it. I think I deserved a bit of luck after the problems I've had in the past."
