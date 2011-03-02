Agnelli unconcerned about Libyan stake in Juve

"We are aware of what is happening in that part of the world," Agnelli told reporters on Wednesday. "When we receive news of a freezing of assets we will take steps."

The Agnelli family, which controls car maker Fiat, are the club's largest shareholder with a 60 percent stake, followed by the Libyan Arab Foreign Investment Company SA (Lafico), which has owned a share in Italy's most successful club domestically since it was floated on the stock market in 2001.

"We are not worried. There is nothing else we can do," Agnelli added at an event where a bianconero jersey celebrating the 150th anniversary of Italian unification was unveiled.

The political unrest in Libya has come at an awkward time for Juventus, who go into Saturday's heavyweight clash with leaders AC Milan struggling in seventh position in Serie A.

They have lost their last two matches, going down 2-0 at home to Bologna last weekend, and received another blow this week with midfielder Mohamed Sissoko has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury.

"We know we are going through a bad spell," added Agnelli. "Things will have to change in the summer."

While there has been the usual media transfer speculation involving the club, the latest surrounding Barcelona forward Bojan Krkic, captain Alessandro Del Piero's offer on Friday to sign a new contract at any price may well give a truer picture of Juventus's financial muscle.

"He has demonstrated his wish to stay and we are very proud to have him," said Agnelli of 36-year-old Del Piero's offer. "We will have time to sort out the details in the week."

Juve's revenues for the first half of the 2010/11 financial year fell 29 percent mainly due to lower income as a result of being in the Europa League rather than the Champions League.

Revenues dropped to 88.8 million in the July to December period from 125 million in the first half of 2009/10.