Aguero: Argentina ready to give everything

Aguero echoed the words of coach Alejandro Sabella and team-mate Maxi Rodriguez when he insisted the South Americans' goal was simply to get past the quarter-final stage.

And although they have advanced to their first final in 24 years - playing Germany at the Estadio do Maracana - Argentina continue to acknowledge they have exceeded expectations in Brazil.

"We always give everything to give no more," said Aguero, who scored the third penalty in their 4-2 shootout win over the Netherlands in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

"Hopefully on Sunday we can give the best.

"Germany will also be concerned about us.

"Our objective was to move past the quarter-finals. Now that we are in the end we will do everything to win.

"We are in the final for something, it is no accident.

"What they say outsiders do not give importance."

Midfielder Maxi Rodriguez said he and his team-mates can win the FIFA World Cup if they play well against the rampant Germans, who embarrassed Brazil 7-1 in the semis.

"If we are right, we can win it all," Rodriguez said.

"If we do well, we can beat anyone."

"(Being) world champion is the dream of all Argentines."

Rodriguez churned out their quarter-final mantra, but said he was still eyeing off fulfilling a dream for his homeland.

"The most important of this group was to have passed the barrier of the quarter-finals," he said.

"There are very nice feelings about what is happening in Argentina. It is everyone's dream."