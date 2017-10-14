Aguero back in Manchester City squad after recovering from broken rib

Sergio Aguero has been named on the bench for Manchester City's Premier League clash with Stoke City on Saturday.

The Argentina international suffered a broken rib in a car accident in Amsterdam prior to the international break and it was initially feared he could miss more than six weeks of action.

City played down concerns of a lengthy absence, however, and the striker has been deemed fit enough for the matchday squad for the visit of Mark Hughes' men after resuming training this week.

Pep Guardiola's side are looking to make it seven wins from eight league games this season.