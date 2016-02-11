Aguero eyes further goal joy against Spurs

Sergio Aguero is keen to continue his hot streak against Tottenham in order to get Manchester City's Premier League title bid back on track.

Manuel Pellegrini's side head into the Etihad Stadium contest in fourth place, a point behind second-placed Spurs having suffered a chastening 3-1 loss on home turf to leaders Leicester City last weekend.

City lost 4-1 at White Hart Lane in September but can take heart from Aguero's phenomenal record against the north London club.

The Argentina international has 10 goals to his name in eight matches against Tottenham, including all four when City won last season's corresponding fixture 4-1 in October 2014.

Aguero's consolation header against Leicester took his strike rate to nine in as many matches since the turn of the year and he is keen for an injury-plagued City squad to hit back against a familiar foe.

"I'm not sure why I've scored so many goals against Spurs, it's just happened that way," he told his club's official website. "I hope I can keep up that form on Sunday and hopefully help us win this match, but we know it won't be easy.

"Last week we had Leicester who had only lost once away from home this season and now we face a Spurs team who have the same record. We were disappointed to lose last week but we will learn from it and use it positively."

Reflecting on the loss to Tottenham earlier in the season, Aguero said: "It's not a matter of payback, though it was painful to lose in such a way.

"It's a matter of maintaining our performance level. There's no personal vendetta against Tottenham. If we want to win the league, we have to win against our biggest contenders.

"That's what it is about and we'll be doing all we can to bounce back from the Leicester defeat on Sunday."

League Cup finalists City face respective last-16 ties in the FA Cup and Champions League against Chelsea and Dynamo Kiev before the month is out and Aguero is keenly aware of the challenges that come with battling for trophies on four fronts.

He added: "At this moment, we still have a good shot at every competition. I hope we can keep up the fight, but I am well aware that other major teams will compete fiercely for the trophies, too, so we will need to be at our very best from now until the end of the season if we are to achieve our aims."