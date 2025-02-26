How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time

Spurs hammered Manchester City 4-0 in this season's reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium

Watch Tottenham vs Manchester City on Wednesday February 26, in a tasty clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during a midweek round of Premier Leaguefixtures.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: Key information • Date: Wednesday, February 26 2025 • Kick-off time: 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports 3, Discovery+ (UK) | Peacock (US), Optus Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Manchester City will be hoping to avoid another Premier League whitewash at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur as the two sides face off on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side have seemingly found their feet again as of late and travel to north London looking to solidify their hopes of a top-four finish this season.

Erling Haaland could return from injury for the Cityzens as Omar Marmoush continues to carry the weight in attack at present.

Spurs comprehensively beat Ipswich Town 4-1 in the Premier League at the weekend and have now won three consecutive league matches for the first time since December 2023. Manager Ange Postecoglou will be hoping his side can continue to climb up the table as their injury list still looms heavy.

Fans in the UK can watch Spurs vs Man City live on TNT Sports or Discovery+. Coverage begins at 6.30 pm GMT on TNT Sports 3.

A Discovery+ Premium subscription, which you'll need to stream TNT Sports content online, costs £30.99 a month. You can also get TNT Sports on a pay-TV package - prices vary by provider.

What if you're away from home for Tottenham vs Man City, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

Watch Tottenham vs Man City in the US

Fans in the US can watch Tottenham vs Man City on Peacock, the NBC streaming platform that carries roughly half of all Premier League live streams each week. Subscriptions start from $7.99 a month.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Man City in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Tottenham vs Man City on Optus Sport, which has the rights to Premier League football down under. Plans start from $24.99 a month.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Man City in New Zealand?

You can indeed watch Tottenham vs Man City in New Zealand, courtesy of Sky Sport. Streaming plans on Sky Sport Now start from $49.99 a month.

Can I watch Tottenham vs Man City in Canada?

In Canada, Tottenham vs Man City will be live-streamed on Fubo, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month.

