Aguero fit for PSG - Pellegrini

Sergio Aguero will be fit for the second leg of Manchester City's Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain, despite limping out of Saturday's 2-1 Premier League victory over West Brom.

Having pulled City level from the penalty spot after 19 minutes at Etihad Stadium, Aguero left the field with an apparent injury in the closing stages.

However, manager Manuel Pellegrini subsequently revealed the issue was nothing more than an impact injury and Aguero will be available for Tuesday's visit of PSG, with whom City are locked at 2-2 on aggregate.

"Kun had just a kick - it's not a problem for Tuesday," he said.

Samir Nasri, making his first start since September after recovering from a thigh injury, scored City's winner and drew praise from Pellegrini.

"It's very strange to have six months out with a muscle injury but he worked very well to come back, he returned sooner than the doctors expected so I was very impressed that he could play the full 90 minutes with so many months without playing," he added.

"He's a very important player and I'm very happy for him today."

Nasri's prolonged absence saw him omitted from the City squad for the latter stages of the Champions League, with Pellegrini commenting: "We expected Samir would come back in the middle of April. We needed to play the Champions League in February and we had just Kun in that moment as a striker so it was important to put Kelechi [Iheanacho] in the squad.

"But I don't think Samir would be able to play in three days' time anyway with so long out. He will be an important player in the Premier League as we try to finish as near to the top of the table as possible.

"We are always looking up rather than behind us. We must always try to continue being as near to the top as the table as we can.

"The four teams involved with us around us are playing each other this weekend which made it especially important to win today."

Saturday's victory leaves City two points behind third-placed Arsenal.