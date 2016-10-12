Aguero: Guardiola would love to manage Argentina

Pep Guardiola would love the opportunity to one day manage the Argentina national team, according to Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero.

Guardiola has been linked with the role previously, but has so far worked only in club football, taking over at City following extremely successful spells with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

However, Aguero has revealed that Guardiola admitted to having an interest in taking the job and was disappointed to miss out in the past.

"Do you remember that some time ago there was talk of him [Guardiola] as coach of Argentina," the 28-year-old told TyCSports.

"He told me: 'They did not call me. I would love to lead the Argentina national team, but they did not call me.'"

Aguero started for Argentina in their World Cup qualifier against Paraguay on Tuesday, but missed a penalty as his side slumped to a 1-0 home defeat.