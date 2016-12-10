Aguero is not aggressive, claims Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Sergio Aguero is not an aggressive player despite facing his second lengthy ban of the season.

Earlier this week, Aguero was handed a four-match suspension by the Football Association (FA) following his red card for a shocking tackle on Chelsea's David Luiz towards the end of City's 3-1 defeat on Saturday.

The Argentinian, who has 10 goals from 12 Premier League outings this season, has already missed three games after the FA took retrospective action for an elbow on West Ham's Winston Reid.

Despite those two high-profile indiscretions, Guardiola insists Aguero is not an antagonistic character.

"Score a a lot of goals - that's my advice to him," he said. "Sergio's not a player to be aggressive.

"He accepts the punishment. You just have to accept it and try not to make it happen again."