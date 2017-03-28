Aguero overlooked as Correa replaces Messi for Argentina
Argentina will start with Angel Correa in attack against Bolivia after Lionel Messi was ruled out of the match due to suspension.
Angel Correa has been picked ahead of Sergio Aguero to replace Lionel Messi in Argentina's starting line-up for the World Cup qualifier against Bolivia.
Captain Messi was included in the XI named by head coach Edgardo Bauza on Monday, but on Tuesday he received a four-match ban from FIFA for insulting an official during Argentina's previous outing against Chile.
Despite the 29-year-old's absence, and that of Gonzalo Higuain due to a suspension, Aguero has been overlooked as a replacement after disappointing last time out.
Instead it is Atletico Madrid forward Correa who will partner Lucas Pratto in attack for a heavily depleted Argentina side in La Paz.
