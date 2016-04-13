Aguero pleased City progressed despite penalty miss

Sergio Aguero was unfazed by his penalty miss in the Champions League meeting with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday and was simply happy Manchester City progressed to the semi-finals.

After a 2-2 draw at the Parc des Princes last Wednesday, City had a chance to take command of the tie in the first half at the Etihad Stadium when PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp felled the Argentina star in the area.

Aguero missed his 30th-minute spot-kick, sending it wide of the right-hand post, but Kevin De Bruyne ensured progression with a curling effort in the 76th minute, sealing a 1-0 triumph and 3-2 aggregate victory.

The 27-year-old shrugged off his failure to hit the net from 12 yards and was pleased the team had made it through to the final four.

"Yeah well, obviously it's never good to miss a penalty but I'm happy because we played well as a team and we got through to the next stage. We are very happy," said Aguero.

"PSG are a great team, they've got great players in their squad. We did well there [in Paris] and knew that it would be tough for them here, but we had the support of our fans and luckily we won.

"It's important for [Manuel] Pellegrini of course because we all know we won't be here next season so I reckon he must be very happy."

Having made the semi-finals, Aguero does not believe there will be any easy tie, adding: "Now we can't pick a favourite opponent. If you want to win the Champions League you have to beat the best teams. We had a tough one [against PSG}, then will see."

Ex-Atletico Madrid striker Aguero will watch his former side take on Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday.

And he believes Atletico have the ability to eliminate the defending champions.

"I'll watch Atletico-Barca. I think Atletico are very strong now and can win. As a former Atletico player I'm very happy for them," Aguero said.

"Atletico are doing really well, there's Simeone there who is from Argentina. I wish them the best."