Aguero targeting City return against Liverpool

Sergio Aguero has boosted Manchester City by revealing he is not far away from a return to action.

The Argentina striker has not played for City since scoring five goals in the 6-1 rout of Newcastle United on October 3 because of a hamstring injury suffered while on international duty with his country.

City have been able to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table despite Aguero's absence, with Manuel Pellegrini's men ahead of Arsenal on goal difference.

And, ahead of the visit of Liverpool after the international break, Aguero looks set to make a timely return to the fold, telling City's official website: "I don't think I'm too far away now. Physically, I feel good and I've kept as fit as I can during my lay-off.

"I still need to work hard for another week and if not this week, then maybe next, I hope to start training with the rest of the lads and so and my target is Liverpool.

"I'll take things slowly and not rush into anything, but I'm not far away.

"I'm focusing on just getting back and feeling good and if I feel good, hopefully the goals will come again but the team winning is more important than individual glory.

"It's a long campaign and there's a lot of games to go but we're happy to be at the top of the table at the moment.

"We need to continue playing the way we have in recent weeks because we've been in pretty good form, not only in the league, but in the Champions League as well but we have to be careful and avoid any silly defeats because that's what can set you back.

"We need to focus on what we've been doing and keep it going because we have an important game coming up against Liverpool."