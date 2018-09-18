Aguero trains as Mendy sits out Man City session
Manchester City received mixed news on the fitness of Sergio Aguero and Benjamin Mendy on the eve of their Champions League match with Lyon.
Benjamin Mendy remains a doubt for Manchester City's Champions League Group F opener against Lyon on Wednesday but Sergio Aguero returned to training with his team-mates.
Mendy sat out Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win over Fulham due to a knee complaint and missed Tuesday's session at the City Football Academy.
The France left-back missed the majority of last season after undergoing cruciate knee ligament surgery.
Aguero was substituted shortly after setting up Raheem Sterling's goal early in the second half against Fulham with a sore ankle but "looked fit and raring to go in a session led by manager Pep Guardiola", according to a statement on City's official website.
Guardiola will serve a touchline ban when Lyon visit the Etihad Stadium after he was sent off during the second leg of last season's Champions League quarter-final loss to Liverpool.
