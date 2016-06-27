Aguero: This is the worst I have seen Messi

Sergio Aguero says he has never seen Lionel Messi as broken as he is following Argentina's penalty shoot-out loss to Chile in the Copa America Centenario final on Sunday.

Messi missed Argentina's first penalty as they lost the shoot-out 4-2 in a repeat of last year's decider against the same opponents, meaning their last three major tournament finals have ended in defeat.

The Barcelona star announced he is set to retire from international football, having failed to win any of his four final appearances for his country.

Aguero painted the picture of a broken Messi in the locker room, with Argentina suffering heartbreak for a third consecutive year.

"We are all s***ty, we are trying to think about other things and continue on forward," the Manchester City striker told reporters.

"But it's hard. Once again luck has gone against us.

"Unfortunately, the most broken one is Messi for his missed penalty. It is the worst I have ever seen him in change rooms after the game."