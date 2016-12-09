Aguero's dangerous tackle scared me, says Conte

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he was scared by Sergio Aguero's "dangerous" tackle on David Luiz last weekend.

Conte's men won 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium to move clear at the top of the Premier League table, but their triumph was overshadowed by Aguero's straight red card for a high tackle on Luiz, which prompted a brawl that also saw Fernandinho sent off.

The Argentina international has been banned for four matches, with the Chelsea manager explaining he was fearful about the extent of damage to Luiz, who he still wants to check on prior to Sunday's home game against West Brom.

"I have to check on Saturday if David Luiz is able to play on Sunday after this tackle because this tackle was very bad," Conte told reporters.

"I have to check on his recovery from his injury. It will be very important for him and for me to decide whether he is able to play.

"That tackle was dangerous, for sure. I watched the images and I was afraid. I was scared. He is trying to recover from this tackle. Only after I saw the replays did I see how bad the tackle was. That is when I saw this was very dangerous for David Luiz."

Whereas David Luiz is doubtful for Sunday's match versus West Brom, Diego Costa - who has four goals in his past five league outings - seems a guaranteed starter following his sublime run of form and Conte has nothing but praise for the Spain international.

"Diego is a real warrior. He is good for the team because it is important to have many warriors during the game," Conte added.

"Diego is showing that he is passionate and he can transmit it in the best way on the pitch. I think it is very good to have Diego showing the right side of himself because before it was not always right to show that passion the way he did. I think it is fantastic for him, for the club, for me, for the fans and for all of us because he is playing very well.

"We are working a lot to involve him in our play. I think he has scored a lot but he helps the team too. It is important that he puts himself in the best way in every moment of the game. To think a lot and to be involved in the game. You have to think in the game and try to find the right moments."