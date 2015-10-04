Ajax 1 PSV 2: Pereiro double closes gap at top

A Gaston Pereiro double fired PSV to a 2-1 victory over Eredivisie leaders Ajax at the Amsterdam ArenA on Sunday.

The Uruguayan's two strikes inflicted a first defeat of the domestic season on Frank De Boer's men, reducing the gap between the two sides to just two points.

Pereiro opened the scoring by firing into the roof of the net with seven minutes played, before Amin Younes brought the hosts level just three minutes later.

PSV striker Pereiro then popped up with the winner 11 minutes from time, making up for the absence of the injured Luuk De Jong, who leads the Eredivisie scoring charts, while Maxime Lestienne was also absent for family reasons.

Phillip Cocu's men subsequently join PEC Zwolle on 17 points in fourth position, while Ajax, level on point with Feyenoord remain top on goal difference.