Ajax beat Alkmaar to reach Dutch Cup quarters
ROTTERDAM, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Miralem Sulejmani struck three minutes before half-time to earn Ajax Amsterdam a 1-0 home win over 10-man AZ Alkmaar in the fifth round of the Dutch Cup on Thursday.
In the third match under command of coach Frank de Boer, Demy de Zeeuw set up Sulejmani who finished with a superb chip while Alkmaar's Pontus Wernbloom was sent off 18 minutes before time.
On Tuesday Twente Enschede thrashed Vitesse Arnhem 5-0 to reach the quarter-finals, while PSV Eindhoven and Utrecht followed on Wednesday by beating Roda JC Kerkrade and second division side Volendam respectively.
The other four fifth-round matches were postponed until January 18.
