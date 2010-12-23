Ajax beat Alkmaar to reach Dutch Cup quarters

In the third match under command of coach Frank de Boer, Demy de Zeeuw set up Sulejmani who finished with a superb chip while Alkmaar's Pontus Wernbloom was sent off 18 minutes before time.

On Tuesday Twente Enschede thrashed Vitesse Arnhem 5-0 to reach the quarter-finals, while PSV Eindhoven and Utrecht followed on Wednesday by beating Roda JC Kerkrade and second division side Volendam respectively.

The other four fifth-round matches were postponed until January 18.