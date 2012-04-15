Ajax beat Graafschap to close in on title

Ajax, top with 64 points and four matches remaining, are closing in on the title, six ahead of AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord.

Alkmaar were sunk by a late goal in a 3-2 loss against PSV Eindhoven on Saturday while Feyenoord beat neighbours Excelsior Rotterdam 3-0.

Boerrigter, back after a long spell of injury woes, opened the Ajax scoring after three minutes and effectively settled the match on the stroke of halftime finishing an excellent move from Jan Vertonghen.

Frank Demouge struck twice for Utrecht who came back from two goals behind to beat VVV Venlo 4-2.