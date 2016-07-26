Ajax claim Napoli keen on Milik to replace Higuain

Napoli appear to have turned their attention to Ajax attacker Arkadiusz Milik after losing Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus.

Argentina international Higuain signed a five-year deal with the Serie A champions on Tuesday to end his time at Stadio San Paolo and Napoli are determined to bring in a new forward as quickly as possible.

They were previously linked with Inter striker Mauro Icardi and AC Milan ace Carlos Bacca, but Poland international Milik now appears to be in pole position to replace Higuain.

"It is correct that Napoli are keen to discuss a transfer," Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars told Voetbal International following reports the Serie A outfit are ready to pay €35m for the 22-year-old.

"But there is no agreement yet."

65 - Arkadiusz Milik has been involved in 65 goals in 76 games for Ajax in all competitions (47 goals, 18 assists). Impact.July 26, 2016

Ajax recently announced Milik will not be allowed to leave, but they seem to have changed their stance following Napoli's interest.

The Poland international netted 21 goals in 31 Eredivisie appearances in 2015-16 as Ajax finished second in the table.

Milik was also part of the Poland squad that made it to the quarter-finals at Euro 2016, scoring once in five games.

His contract with the Amsterdam ArenA side runs until June 2019.