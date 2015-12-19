Ajax defiant over Napoli's Klaassen pursuit

Ajax will not sell Davy Klaassen to Napoli despite their "very tangible interest", director Marc Overmars has said.

The 22-year-old club captain has notched nine goals and eight assists in all competitions for the Eredivisie champions this season, prompting speculation he will be transferred in January.

Napoli are monitoring the player's progress and reports have suggested a bid of up to €20million has been put forward, but Ajax are standing firm.

Overmars told Voetbal International: "There is very tangible interest. But Davy will not be sold."

Serie A leaders Inter have also been linked with a bid for the Amsterdam ArenA academy product.