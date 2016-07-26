Ajax held by PAOK after Cillessen howler

Ajax have plenty left to do if they are to book a place in the Champions League play-off round after a dreadful error from goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen helped PAOK claim a 1-1 draw at the Amsterdam Arena.

Head coach Peter Bosz named Mateo Casierra and Kasper Dolberg in attack for his first competitive game at the helm and it was the latter debutant who spared Ajax's blushes with a low drive before the hour.

It looked like being a night to forget for the four-time European champions, and certainly for Cillessen.

The Netherlands international inexplicably dashed out of his area to claim a punt down the Ajax left, where PAOK winger Djalma Campos beat him to the loose ball and finished well on the angle into an unguarded net.

Dolberg had an earlier effort chalked out for offside and the 18-year-old Dane showed composure beyond his years when he sent a crisp 57th-minute strike into the bottom corner from outside the box.

But Ajax were frustratingly unable to build on that equaliser, meaning Bosz's reign got off to an inauspicious start.