Ajax keen to complete deal for Eto'o

The Cameroon international forward – who has plundered over 300 career goals – is on the lookout for a new club following the end of his one-year deal at Stamford Bridge and Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars is excited by the prospect of potentially signing the 33-year-old.

Eto'o scored 12 times in all competitions for Chelsea last season and Overmars believes he remains a top talent.

"Samuel seemed very hungry to play for Ajax," Overmars told Voetbal International.

"He is fit and has a great drive to succeed once again.

"We don't want to block the growing process of our talents like [Arkadiusz] Milik and [Richairo] Zivkovic, but if it is possible to sign a world class player like Eto'o, then why not?

"It will be fantastic."