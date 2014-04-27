Ajax seal record Eredivisie title with draw

Having sat top of the table for the entire second half of the season, and wrapped up the championship with a game to spare.

Lasse Schone gave them an early lead at and although Heracles midfielder Simon Cziommer levelled midway through the first half, Ajax were able to take a draw to spark celebrations.

Ajax join PSV in becoming winners of four straight Eredivisie crowns, while Frank de Boer becomes the first coach to achieve the feat.

Below the Amsterdam club, Feyenoord secured a return to the UEFA Champions League play-offs after a season away with a 5-1 thrashing of Cambuur.