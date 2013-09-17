Ajax take city of Eindhoven to court

A decision was originally taken to only allow fans wishing to attend the game to travel to the Philips Stadion by special trains, due to fears over potential trouble between opposing supporters.

But Ajax - via a statement on their website - said this was no longer possible due to maintenance on the railways over the weekend.

That has led to the club, along with two supporters groups, taking action in order to allow fans to attend the top-flight clash.

The case is set to be heard on September 18 in a district court in Den Bosch.

Ajax sit fourth in the Eredivisie table, having won three of their opening six fixtures of the new campaign.

The last time the two sides met at the Philips Stadion, Frank de Boer's men emerged with a 3-2 victory in April.