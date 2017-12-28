Ajax turn to Ten Hag to replace Keizer

Erik ten Hag has been appointed as Ajax's new head coach on a two-and-half-year deal.

Ajax last week suspended boss Marcel Keizer and coaches Hennie Spijkerman and Dennis Bergkamp from active duty due to an underwhelming campaign that has seen them fail to qualify for the Champions League or Europa League – having finished runners-up to Manchester United in the latter last season.

The Amsterdam giants, who last won the Eredivisie in 2014, have now confirmed that Ten Hag with join from Utrecht on January 1 on a deal until June 2020.

Having previously coached Go Ahead Eagles and Bayern Munich's reserve side, Ten Hag took over Utrecht in 2015. He secured a fifth-place finish and a spot in the KNVB Cup final in his first season.

Earlier this week, he said of the chance to take over at Ajax: "Who would not want to become Ajax manager? I would view Ajax as a tremendous challenge.

"Ajax is the most fascinating club in the Netherlands so of course you are interested in the position."

Ajax are second in the Eredivisie and trail leaders PSV by five points after 18 matches in the Dutch top flight.