Ajax youngster Nouri 'stable' after incident in Bremen friendly

Ajax have confirmed their midfielder Abdelhak Nouri is in a stable condition after he collapsed during Saturday's friendly against Werder Bremen in Austria.

In the 72nd minute of the game at Lindenstadion in Hippach, the 20-year-old lay down on his back inside the Bremen half in clear discomfort.

Ambulances entered the playing area and paramedics tended to Nouri before a trauma helicopter arrived and the match was abandoned, with fans asked to leave the stadium.

On their official Twitter account, the Eredivisie club gave an update on Nouri's condition as he was taken to hospital.

"There was talk of hearth rhythm disorders. He is stable [and] has [a] heart rate," Ajax tweeted.

"Nouri is now [being] flown by helicopter to hospital. Thanks so much for all your support."