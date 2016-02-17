Ajer eager to get started at Celtic
Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic have completed the signing of 17-year-old Start midfielder Kristoffer Ajer on a four-year deal.
Kristoffer Ajer is relishing the challenge of playing for Celtic next season after agreeing a four-year contract with the Scottish champions.
The 17-year-old Start midfielder spent a week on trial with Celtic last month and boss Ronny Deila saw enough to offer the youngster a long-term deal.
"It is a great honour to sign for this great club. I am only 17 and have already achieved one of my dreams," Ajer told Celtic's official website.
"I'm a full member of the A [senior] squad and I need to prove myself and develop. I can't wait to start.
"I have played almost 50 matches in the Norwegian league, so I felt I was ready.
"This is one of the biggest clubs in the world, a big difference from Start, but I have to thank them a lot for sitting here today."
