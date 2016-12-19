Ake good enough for Chelsea - Arter

Nathan Ake will be worthy of a place in Chelsea's first team when he returns from his loan at Bournemouth, says Harry Arter.

Ake had temporary spells at Reading and Watford being shipped off to the south coast for the 2016-17 season.

The 21-year-old Dutch defender has scored three goals in eight Premier League appearances for Bournemouth, including winners against Stoke City and Liverpool.

Arter believes Ake has proved he has the quality to slot into Chelsea's team when his loan spell at the Vitality Stadium comes to an end.

"Nathan deserves all the plaudits he's getting at the moment," said Arter.

"And I've no doubt that next year he'll go back to Chelsea and play in their side.

"I personally feel he's more than good enough, especially with the system they're playing now.

"And it's a credit to him because he's worked really hard, even when he wasn't in the team, and he deserves all the praise he's getting."