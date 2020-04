Al-Abed cut as Saudi Arabia finalise World Cup squad

Nawaf Al-Abed was a notable absentee as Saudi Arabia announced their 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia.

Saudi Arabia head coach Juan Antonio Pizzi finalised his squad just hours after Sunday's 3-0 loss to fellow World Cup participants Peru, with Al-Abed among the five players cut.

Al-Hilal midfielder Al-Abed – a 44-cap international – was surprisingly omitted following the 28-year-old's substitute appearance against Peru in St Gallen, along with Assaf Al-Qarni, Mohammed Jahfali, Saeed Al Mowalad and Mohammed Al-Kwikbi.

Saudi Arabia's squad consists of domestic-based players – giants Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli helping make up the team.

Pizzi's men will play reigning champions Germany on June 8 before facing World Cup hosts Russia (June 14), Uruguay (June 20) and Egypt (June 25) in Group A.

القائمة النهائية للصقور الخضر في مونديال روسيا 2018June 3, 2018

Saudi Arabia's final 23-man World Cup squad:



Abdullah Al-Mayouf (Al-Hilal), Yasser Al Mosailem (Al-Ahli), Mohammed Al-Owais (Al-Ahli); Mohammed Al-Breik (Al-Hilal), Ali Al Bulaihi (Al-Hilal), Mansoor Al-Harbi (Al-Ahli), Yasser Al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal), Motaz Hawsawi (Al-Ahli), Omar Hawsawi (Al-Nassr), Osama Hawsawi (Al-Hilal); Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Salman Al-Faraj (Al-Hilal), Taisir Al-Jassim (Al-Ahli), Abdullah Al-Khaibari (Al-Shabab), Abdulmalek Al-Khaibri (Al-Hilal), Housain Al-Mogahwi (Al-Ahli), Yahya Al-Shehri (Al-Nassr), Hattan Bahebri (Al-Shabab), Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal), Abdullah Otayf (Al-Hilal); Fahad Al-Muwallad (Al-Ittihad), Mohammad Al-Sahlawi (Al-Nassr), Muhannad Assiri (Al-Ahli)