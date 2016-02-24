Al Ahly appoint Jol as coach

Martin Jol has been appointed as the new coach of Egyptian side Al Ahly.

The former Tottenham, Hamburg, Ajax and Fulham boss takes over from interim coach Zizo, who had been in charge following Jose Peseiro's departure for Porto.

Dutchman Jol will assume his duties on Sunday, assuming control of an Al Ahly side that sits top of the Egyptian Premier League.

His appointment at Al Ahly follows that of Alex McLeish at Zamalek, who are three points behind Jol's new team at the top.

Jol will also be tasked with leading Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League, a competition they have won eight times.