Al Habsi: Keeper Ryan ready for Liverpool move

Oman's former Premier League goalkeeper Ali Al Habsi has given Australian shot-stopper Mat Ryan a ringing endorsement to make it in England.

Al Habsi, who played in the Premier League with Wigan and Bolton, has been impressed with Ryan and is adamant he has the talent to make it in England.

According to reports in the British media last week, Ryan is on the radar of English giants Liverpool about the prospect of replacing their current number one Simon Mignolet.

Ryan, 22, is in superb form in Belgium with Club Brugge, taking out the Pro League's best goalkeeper of the year award last week for a second straight year.

"He's brilliant," said Al Habsi, who made more than 100 appearances in the Premier League

"He has been fantastic in the World Cup and here in the Asian Cup."

Al Habsi got a close-up look at Ryan when Australia demolished Oman 4-0 in the group stage of the Asian Cup last week.

Ryan pulled off a stunning save to keep out Raed Saleh's volley after just two minutes before the the host nation went on to record a comfortable win.

The ex-Central Coast Mariners goalkeeper will be crucial to Australia's chances of going all the way in the tournament, with a quarter-final against China to come in Brisbane on Thursday night.

"In the first game and against us he did brilliantly," Al Habsi said.

"He's young, he can only improve and, of course Liverpool is a big club and for him it would be a great chance to make it."