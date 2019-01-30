Al-Khelaifi replaces Gazidis on UEFA Executive Committee

The European Club Association (ECA) has elected Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to the UEFA Executive Committee.

Al-Khelaifi, who has been at PSG since 2011, joins Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli as the two ECA representatives on the committee, replacing Ivan Gazidis who left Arsenal for AC Milan last year.

The decision to elect Al-Khelaifi must now be ratified by the UEFA Congress at a meeting on February 7 in Rome.

Al-Khelaifi said of the decision: "I am deeply honoured to have been elected by my fellow ECA Executive Board members to join the UEFA Executive Committee.

"I look forward to working alongside members of the UEFA Executive Committee to enhance and develop European football, while ensuring that the interests of all the clubs are represented in the decision making process."

NEWS | Nasser Al-Khelaifi elected #ECA representative on the UEFA Executive Committeehttps://t.co/q8YYi79bMr— ECA (@ECAEurope) January 30, 2019

PSG's appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in November as UEFA re-examined their decision to clear the Ligue 1 champions of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations last year.

In the same month, Al-Khelaifi strongly denied any wrongdoing on the part of his club after whistleblowers Football Leaks alleged they had worked with Gianni Infantino and Michel Platini to avoid more severe sanctions from UEFA when punished under FFP in 2014.