Chelsea transfer target dubbed 'the Dutch Pedri' urged to join Newcastle United in January transfer instead

AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit is among the most sought-after youngsters in Europe this season

Like night becomes day, so do young talented Dutch footballers eventually make the move from the Eredivisie to a 'bigger' club, normally in one of the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A or LaLiga.

After a couple of years in their homeland, this is viewed as the natural important step in their development.

Yet, as players like Donny van de Beek may tell you, it doesn't always go to plan.

Kees Smit, A.K.A 'the Dutch Pedri', expected to leave AZ Alkmaar in January

Smit whips a pass into a teammate (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes this can simply be due to bad luck such as a change of manager, injury or a more experienced player being signed in the same position.

However, it can also be because of basic poor decision-making.

Dutch defender Jorrel Hato joined Chelsea last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last summer, this writer was pulling his hair out at Jorrel Hato's decision to join Chelsea. This had nothing to do with Chelsea themselves - a very successful club who are current world champions, playing Champions League football and, at one point this season, looked to have an outside chance of a tilt at the league title. Notwithstanding, the fact the Blues have a strong focus on young players.

The issue for Hato was that it didn't seem the right club for him if he wanted to take the aforementioned next step in his development through regular playing time.

Indeed, Chelsea already had one of the best left-backs around in Marc Cucurella, whilst coach Enzo Maresca also already had a whole host of options at centre-back. Even with Levi Colwill injured for most of the season, Hato has barely had a look-in at left-sided centre-back.

At the midway point of the 2025/26 season, Hato has only started seven times across all competitions, with only two of those coming in the league. He was booked and hooked at half-time versus Brentford, while three of his other starts have been against lesser opposition in the Carabao Cup.

Hato only turns 20 next March, so time is on his side to come good at Stamford Bridge. However, for a player who was one of the best youngsters in the Eredivisie last year and had plenty of options when he correctly decided it was time to leave Ajax, it seems a shame for him to be considered nothing more than a squad player.

FEELING BLUE: a dejected Kees Smit after AZ concede to Fortuna Sittard (Image credit: Getty Images)

One would hope that the immensely talented AZ Alkmaar central midfielder Kees Smit is taking note.

The same age as Hato, Smit has been linked with several Premier League clubs in recent months. Despite being only halfway into his second season as a senior player he is already one of the most scouted players in Europe, building on the talent first shown when part of the 2022/23 UEFA Youth League-winning side to become a core part of the AZ first team.

Any hopes AZ had of keeping their academy graduate a little longer certainly weren't helped when Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman compared him to Barcelona's supreme Spanish midfielder Pedri. With aspirations of Champions League qualification, AZ would ideally want to keep Smit until the summer, when his value may be even further increased if he's selected by the Oranje for the World Cup.

Pedri is one of the best central midfielders in the world (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, a January departure is looking increasingly likely, with Chelsea now reportedly ahead of Newcastle United in the race for his signature. According to the i newspaper, talks have already begun with Smit's representatives.

Cue more hair pulling.

If Smit has as high a ceiling as those in the game think, it is imperative that his next club is one where he spends the majority of his time on the pitch and not on the substitutes bench.

Is he going to get that game time at Chelsea? For starters, he'd need to supplant Moisés Caicedo or Enzo Fernandez, over £200 million worth of players who have developed an excellent midfield partnership.

Arguably, the pair are two of the first names on the teamsheet.

Ousting incumbent Enzo Fernandez will be no easy task, if Smit joins Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

What about Smit as a back-up midfielder, who gradually gets more football as the season progresses, before becoming a mainstay for the 2026/27 campaign?

Even then, he would be competing with youngsters Andrey Santos, Romeo Lavia and Dário Essugo. All three are highly rated and are still, for different reasons, battling to prove themselves worthy of a regular starting place. The technical attributes of club captain Reece James, which have enabled managers to sometimes play him in midfield to permit the more athletic Malo Gusto at right back, further complicates matters.

A graceful player who was born to have a football at his feet, Smit could certainly cut it in England. He'd have no problem dealing with the ball under pressure and progressive passing style would suit the English game.

A younger and slighter Kees Smit whilst playing in the UEFA Youth League, October 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's too early to say what type of midfielder he will become but with just four goals and seven assists across 58 senior games to date, initial signs are that he is perhaps more midfield metronome than dynamo, hence the Pedri comparisons.

Interestingly, though, compared to players of a similar age and position, according to FBRef, Smit does still rank extremely highly for shot-creating actions and Expected Assists (xA).

This combines with good numbers for take-ons, progressive carries and touches in the attacking area to show a midfielder not afraid to try and make things happen in the final third. He was also top scorer at the 2025 UEFA Under-19 European Championship with four goals.

Eddie Howe would like to add the Dutch youngster to his squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

If not Chelsea, then what about Newcastle United? One can equally raise questions about how he would fit in, considering they have one of the most balanced - and experienced - midfield trios around, when each of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton are all fit.

Furthermore, Eddie Howe does have a preference for midfielders who combine traditional midfield attributes with great physicality. Although Smit is around six feet in height and has further physical development to come, it is a known unknown whether he could cope with this aspect of Premier League football.

If there is one clear part of his game that needs enhancing, it would certainly be the defensive side. If he is to make it at Newcastle - or any other Premier League team for that matter - his tackling and ability to make interceptions and win aerial duels all need to improve.

Newcastle's Lewis Miley has shown the club are willing to give opportunities to young players (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nevertheless, as seen with the opportunities being given to Lewis Miley, Howe isn't afraid to give youngsters regular game time and starts to develop. Along with Miley, is the pursuit of Smit a sign that Newcastle are preparing themselves for a midfield evolution?

The best thing for Smit would be to have one more season in the Eredivisie. Or at least wait until the summer. He has real talent but is raw and needs to be nurtured. That will only come from regular game time.

Either way, be it at Chelsea, Newcastle United or elsewhere, the big move moment away from the Netherlands is approaching, perhaps quicker than he or his club had originally anticipated.

One of the great joys in football can be found in seeing a young player fulfil his or her potential.

If Smit approaches this next stage of the career like he does a football - with calmness, skill and clarity of thought - then the 'Dutch Pedri' description may end up being as accurate as one of his passes.