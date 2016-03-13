Al-Khelaifi seeks Ibra stay as PSG wrap up title

Nasser Al-Khelaifi views Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 title win as the first step in a possible quadruple and has expressed a desire to keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic, out of contract in June, scored four goals to pass a century in the league for PSG as they clinched a fourth successive title with a 9-0 demolition of rock-bottom Troyes on Sunday.

With the formality of winning the league completed, PSG's focus will be on improving on last term's treble by lifting the Champions League trophy for the first time.

It may be Ibrahimovic's last chance for Champions League glory with PSG, with speculation suggesting the Sweden striker is a transfer target for Manchester United.

But PSG president Al-Khelaifi said: "Paris is magic, Ibra is magic. We want Zlatan to stay. We will speak with him.

"We were focused from the first to the last minute. Scoring nine goals, it's beautiful.

"But this is only the first stage of the season, it is not finished.

"I hope we will do better than last year. Last year, it was tighter. This year started very well. We are stronger collectively."