Al Merreikh 2 ES Setif 0: 10-man holders bow out in Sudan
Al Merreikh are safely into the knockout stages of the CAF Champions League after progressing from Group B.
A 2-0 win was enough to see Al Merreikh into the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League at ES Setif's expense - Ala'a Eldin Yousif and Augustine Okrah on target against the defending champions in Sudan.
The sides were level on points in Group B going into the final match of the pool stages - the hosts winning the battle for second on goal difference.
However, they made sure of progression on Sunday, making the most of their man advantage following Riyad Kenniche's first-half dismissal.
The hosts were already ahead by that point - Sofiane Khedairia bringing down Bakri Al Madina inside the area, allowing Yousif to tuck home the resulting penalty.
A second yellow card shortly before the interval saw debutant Kenniche depart for the holders before Okrah sealed the win deep into injury time.
Merreikh will face Group A winners TP Mazembe in the semis, having made it out of the group stage for the first time since 1975.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.