Al Merreikh 2 ES Setif 0: 10-man holders bow out in Sudan

A 2-0 win was enough to see Al Merreikh into the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League at ES Setif's expense - Ala'a Eldin Yousif and Augustine Okrah on target against the defending champions in Sudan.

The sides were level on points in Group B going into the final match of the pool stages - the hosts winning the battle for second on goal difference.

However, they made sure of progression on Sunday, making the most of their man advantage following Riyad Kenniche's first-half dismissal.

The hosts were already ahead by that point - Sofiane Khedairia bringing down Bakri Al Madina inside the area, allowing Yousif to tuck home the resulting penalty.

A second yellow card shortly before the interval saw debutant Kenniche depart for the holders before Okrah sealed the win deep into injury time.

Merreikh will face Group A winners TP Mazembe in the semis, having made it out of the group stage for the first time since 1975.