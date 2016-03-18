Alaba signs new Bayern deal

David Alaba has signed a new three-year contract with Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga champions have confirmed.

The Austria international has extended his current deal until June 30, 2021.

"His way of playing, but also his manner off the pitch, embodies Bayern," CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told the club's official website. "He will be one of the cornerstones of our team in the coming years."

Alaba added: "I'm proud that I'll continue playing for my club. I grew up at Bayern, I've experienced many great moments and we're all hungry to have more titles."

Alaba had been linked with a possible move to Manchester City to follow Pep Guardiola, who will take charge at the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

Bayern were quick to deny those rumours and Alaba himself stressed earlier this month that his priority was to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

The 23-year-old has made 32 appearances in all competitions this season.