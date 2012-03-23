Alba agent quashes Barcelona talk

Radio station ONA FM had reported that the Spanish international had penned a deal with the Catalan giants in exchange for a fee up front.

Alba came through the ranks with Barca, but his representative Vicente Flores has categorically denied that any deal has been done.

"It is absolutely false, a complete lie and a terrible thing for someone to say that Jordi has signed a contract with Barcelona," he stated.

"I am indignant that there was even the suggestion that there was a date put forward for when the contract had been signed.

"They said that Jordi's current contract runs out at the end of this season when in actual fact there is another year to run on top of that with Valencia.

"That was followed with the claim that a deal was signed with Barca on March 8. It is just ridiculous. If we had done this then it would be considered to be illegal."

Despite increased speculation surrounding his future, Flores has insinuated that Alba may opt to extend his deal at the Mestalla.

"Soon we could close a deal to extend the contract that he has with the club and all this talk could spoil negotiations with Valencia," he added.

"All of this does not benefit the player at all, mainly because it is a lie."

Manchester United are also thought to be monitoring the situation regarding the full-back as they search for Patrice Evra's long-term successor at Old Trafford.