Alba: Messi deserves credit for my goal

Jordi Alba did not want to take too much of the credit after his extra-time goal broke the deadlock in Barcelona's 2-0 win over Sevilla in the Copa del Rey final.

Alba slid the ball across goal and into the back of the net at the far post after Lionel Messi produced a magical pass to find the left-back surging into the area at Vicente Calderon on Sunday.

The Spaniard's goal opened the scoring after a goalless 90 minutes that was not short on drama, with Javier Mascherano sent off for Barcelona in the 36th minute before Ever Banega was given his marching orders to even up the numbers heading into extra time.

But Alba said Messi deserved most of the credit for the goal and was just happy to come away with the win against such a well-drilled opponent as Sevilla.

"I was lucky to score since Leo, as always, picked me out to perfection," Alba said.

"Winning was very hard because we played down a man a long time, and against a team like Sevilla, which prepares well for matches against Barca.

"The team played a very solid game, especially at the defensive end."

Alba was proud of Barcelona's efforts this season, with the Copa del Rey completing a domestic double after they also won La Liga, in a season in which the club also claimed the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

"It was a very good season, you cannot always win the treble, but the double is a great season," he said.

"But we and the fans have to appreciate the titles we are winning and with our level of play."