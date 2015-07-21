Albentosa makes Malaga switch

Raul Albentosa has returned to La Liga to join Malaga on a season-long loan deal just six months after joining Derby County.

The centre-back joined Championship club Derby from Eibar in January after catching the eye with some impressive displays in Spain's top flight.

Albentosa, 26, struggled to settle in his new surroundings, though, and has returned to his homeland for the 2015-16 campaign.

Derby head coach Paul Clement told the club's official website: "From speaking to Raul I think he struggled to adapt a bit after joining last season, particularly culturally, so this move is good for him and he’s going to a good club.

"He will have a positive experience there and we will monitor him very closely; he's still a Derby County player and we hope he does very well."