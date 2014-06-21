Albiol plays down Cesc, Del Bosque bust-up

The midfielder, who has played just 12 minutes of Spain's two opening matches, was reportedly replaced in the starters' team during a training game by Xabi Alonso after a disagreement with Del Bosque.



It has been claimed that Fabregas' attitude was called into question by the 63-year-old, with Spain facing just one more match – against Australia – before heading home after the defending champions suffered an early elimination.



However, Albiol played down suggestions that the situation was anything more than a slight disagreement, putting it down to frustration more than anything.



"I haven't seen anything strange," the Napoli defender said.



"I guess it is just frustration from the team that we have been eliminated, nothing more.



"Obviously we were all desperate to qualify, Cesc as well, but I haven't seen anything strange with regards to Cesc."