Albiol signs new Napoli deal

Raul Albiol has signed a new four-year contract at Napoli, according to club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Albiol has been a key player for the Serie A title challengers since moving to Italy from Real Madrid in July 2013 and extending his stay will be a major fillip for Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri.

De Laurentiis released the news with a tweet which also praised the contributions of sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and managing director Andrea Chiavelli in persuading the Spain international to sign.

Un altro colpo messo a segno dal trio De Laurentiis, Chiavelli, Giuntoli. Raul Albiol ha rinnovato per altri 4 anni fino al 2020 September 23, 2016

The tweet read: "Another hit scored by the trio of De Laurentiis, Chiavelli, Guintoli. Raul Albiol has renewed for another four years until 2020 #ADL."

Napoli are second in Serie A, a point behind defending champions Juventus after five matches. They play host to fourth-placed Chievo on Saturday.