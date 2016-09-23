Trending

Albiol signs new Napoli deal

Napoli have tied down one of their key players with Raul Albiol agreeing to extend his stay at Stadio San Paolo.

Raul Albiol has signed a new four-year contract at Napoli, according to club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Albiol has been a key player for the Serie A title challengers since moving to Italy from Real Madrid in July 2013 and extending his stay will be a major fillip for Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri.

De Laurentiis released the news with a tweet which also praised the contributions of sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and managing director Andrea Chiavelli in persuading the Spain international to sign.

The tweet read: "Another hit scored by the trio of De Laurentiis, Chiavelli, Guintoli. Raul Albiol has renewed for another four years until 2020 #ADL."

Napoli are second in Serie A, a point behind defending champions Juventus after five matches. They play host to fourth-placed Chievo on Saturday.