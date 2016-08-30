Albrighton pens fresh Leicester deal

Marc Albrighton has been handed a new four-year deal by Leicester City, joining fellow Premier League winners Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Kasper Schmeichel in penning fresh terms at the King Power Stadium.

A largely unheralded free-transfer signing from Aston Villa in 2014, winger Albrighton flourished under Claudio Ranieri last season, his endeavour and guile complementing Mahrez's trickery on the opposite flank.

Albrighton had almost three years left on his original Foxes deal, but his new contract follows a trend at the club, manager Ranieri is another to have extended his stay since the Premier League title was won in thrilling circumstances last season.

Four. More. Years. Marc Albrighton signs a new deal until 2020! Full story: August 30, 2016

"The club has been great to me since I signed," he told the club's official website. "I've had some amazing times here and we've reached the ultimate by winning the league last year.

"I just think there's a really good feeling around the place.

"Everyone seems to want to stay at the club and I think that's a massive credit to how far the club has come in the last few years. It's exciting times for Leicester City Football Club and I want to be a part of that."