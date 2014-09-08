Alcacer delighted with debut goal for Spain

The Valencia striker found the net in the 17th minute of the Euro 2016 qualifier, firing into an empty net from Juanfran's ball back across goal, doubling Spain's advantage after Sergio Ramos had opened the scoring with a penalty.

Macedonia did pull one back thanks to an Agim Ibraimi spot-kick, but Sergio Busquets' first goal for Spain and further strikes from the outstanding David Silva and Barcelona forward Pedro made it an easy victory for the reigning European champions.

And for Alcacer the goal, which he dedicated to his late father, was made even more enjoyable by the fact it came in the city of his birth at the home of Valencia's local rivals Levante.

"I am very happy with the game. To play here on Levante's pitch in Valencia, my home, and to top it with a goal and a victory, is wonderful," Alcacer told TVE.

"This team has a lot of quality and it was only a matter of time [before a big win was recorded] with good play and goals.

"There are players with a lot of quality and that has been demonstrated.

"Of course this is for my father. I remember him every day. He's always with me and I dedicate this important goal."