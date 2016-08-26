'Alcacer or nobody' in Barcelona striker hunt

Barcelona will not attempt to sign an alternative if they fail in their pursuit of Valencia striker Paco Alcacer, according to technical director Robert Fernandez.

The Spain international is reported to have asked to be allowed to move to Camp Nou after Barca lodged a bid of €30million this week.

Valencia have been defiant in their efforts to keep the 22-year-old, with head coach Pako Ayestaran insisting after Monday's 4-2 defeat to Las Palmas that the striker would not be sold.

Barca have seen interest in Kevin Gameiro and Luciano Vietto fail to result in moves and Robert has said that they will not explore any other options if a swoop for Alcacer also proves fruitless.

When asked on Friday if Barca are to sign Alcacer or nobody, he replied: "Yes".

He continued: "It's obviously not easy to conclude things. We have an amazing team that is difficult to improve, but I'm optimistic and we will exhaust all possibilities until August 31.

"It's difficult because sometimes these situations are complicated. He's a player who interests us and we've had some contact. We have to wait. We have a few days until the 31st and we'll see if it's possible for him to come."

Robert also spoke of the importance of seeing Douglas and Sergi Samper gain first-team football after the duo left for respective season-long loans with Sporting Gijon and Granada.

"We decided some time ago on the subject of Douglas. The priority is that he has minutes on the pitch because, in order to make a real assessment of the player, we need to see him on the field of play," he said.

"I think he'll perform well. I think we were right with that decision.

"We evaluated the subject with Samper and Luis Enrique and we considered it to be the best option."